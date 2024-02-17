Janet Lee Windsor, 67, of Lusby, MD, passed away on February 10, 2024.

She was born on August 3, 1956, to Benjamin Windsor and Jean Curtin in Prince George’s County, MD.

After graduating from high school, Janet worked as a school bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools. She had 1 child, Jonathan. William “Joe” Tucker was her life partner and now in everlasting life, they have been reunited. Through her grandchild, a beautiful legacy is left behind. Her laughter could fill a room. She was cherished by many and will truly be missed.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Adam Tucker (Teresa) of Dunkirk, MD; grandsons, Leonardo Geovannti Tucker, Nickolaii Wyatt Tucker, Roman Myles Tucker, Xander Joseph Tucker; and her brothers, Benjamin Windsor of Pennsylvania, Dale Windsor of Dayton, VA, Paul Windsor of Bridgewater, VA; and her best friend, Nicole Windsor. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Windsor.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD