Judith (Judy) Ann Cox passed peacefully at her home in Leonardtown, MD on February 8, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Austa and Edward Highwart, from Wheeling, WV and her beloved sister, Lois Taylor, from St. Albans, WV.

Judy served as a Nun in the Order of Sisters of Saint Joseph in Wheeling, WV. She was known as Sister Timothy for 15 years, bringing love and care to communities in WV.

Judy earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Duquesne University and served as an Elementary Teacher in Maryland for over 30 years.

Around 1970, she made St. Mary’s County, MD her home while working at various elementary schools. She retired from Banneker Elementary in Leonardtown, MD. Judy was loved by her students. Often when out in the community, past students would come up to her, being labeled some student’s “favorite teacher ever.”

All who had the pleasure of knowing and being around Judy knew how much she cared for animals. She bred and showed horses for numerous years and fostered and loved more cats and goats than we can count. Her faithful dogs, especially Tramp and Beau, followed her everywhere. She served on the State of Maryland’s Examiner Veterinary Board for numerous years.

Judy was so loved by her family and many friends. She is survived by her nieces and nephew:

Judy Smith (Rob)of Charleston, WV, Kim Floyd (Bill) of Pawleys Island, SC, Beth Morton, (Tom) of Huntingtown, MD, Charlie Taylor (Jessie) of Queens, NY, Mary Grace (Jay) of Fayetteville, NC, and Gina McCune (Boyd) of Charleston, WV. She is survived by her eleven great nieces and nephews, and four great-great nieces and nephews with the expectation of two more on their way. Judy is also survived by many dear friends, especially the families of Jack and Regina Greely and Chris Ray and John Felicitas, where they shared numerous Sunday dinners cheering on the Redskins (Commanders), and playing with the grandchildren.

Judy will be greatly missed by everyone who knows her. We all know the world, especially St. Mary’s County, is a better place because of her generous heart and unending kindness.

A private service will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SMAWL Cat Castle Rescue Center 20845 Callaway Village Way, Callaway, MD or Help for Pets Inc (501c3) on Facebook.

