Margarita Quioco “Margo” Holton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, 74, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 17, 1949, in the Philippines (PI) to the late Bernardo Quioco and Basilisa Bayayay Quioco.

Margo was born in Bohol and raised in Cebu, PI, where she earned a bachelor’s degree and began a career in phlebotomy. She married the love of her life, Michael Anthony Holton, on December 8, 1977, in the Philippines and again on February 21, 1978, in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in San Francisco, CA. Together, they have celebrated over forty-five wonderful years of marriage. She was an avid gardener, growing her own flowers, produce, and herbs that she used in family meals. She made delicious leg of lamb, bread pudding, sticky rice, and lumpia. She took every chance to travel the world and often went back to the Philippines to visit with her family. She was amazing with needle and thread and enjoyed repairing children’s clothing and making quilts for her family and friends. Her greatest treasure was spending time with her children and grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy and love. She was a devout Catholic and an active volunteer at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for the past 13 years.

In addition to her beloved husband, Michael, she is also survived by her children: Marie Tomas (Robert) of Kapaau, HI, Casandra Rodriguez of Manila, PI, Michael C. Holton (Karen) of Verona, NY, LtCol Edward V. Holton, USMC (Lou) of Quantico, VA and Rebecca E. Nash (Kelly) of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren: Gabrielle, Ethan, Caitlyn, Mark, Casandra, Josie, Vivian, Hagen, Evelyn, Harriette, Ford, Mariana, Isabella; great-granddaughter, Callie; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Antonio Quioco, Sr.

Family will receive friends for Margo’s Life Celebration on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Reverend Edward Hegnauer will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Campion Holton, LtCol Edward Vincent Holton, USMC, Hagen Edward Holton, Robert James Tomas, Ethan Kinohi Tomas, and Joel Kelly Nash.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, Inc. Memorial Gift

