Gene Gregory Walker “Bobby”, 77, of Brandywine, MD passed away February 8, 2024, peacefully with grace and courage after a brief illness.

Born May 14, 1946, in Mitchellville, Maryland. Seventh son of the late Ollie Joseph and Marie Virginia (King) Walker.

Bobby was drafted into the United States Army serving in Germany where he earned the National Defense Service Medal Expert Rifle. Bobby also acquired his GED while serving in the Army. After working for Coca-Cola as a mechanic he retired after 29 years of service in 2008 on his birthday.

Bobby spent many years at Gemeny Farm where he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for farm life and nature. He enjoyed his time hunting with his brothers and nephews on the farm.

Bobby leaves behind a large loving family and friends to include many. With being 1 of 14 children there are too many to list. Bobby had a place in his heart for each as family was important to Bobby.

In addition to his wife Patricia Cassell Walker, surviving family members include his 4 brothers Vincent (Pat), Richard (Lil), Steve (Patsy), and Paul (Marie) Walker, and Sister Mae Walker. Also survived by stepchildren Willie Beavers (Vicky) and Sissy Stephens (Johnnie), 5 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Francis, Mack, and Oden Walker. Sisters Catherine Thompson, Florence Buckler, Marian Peterson, and Evelyn Walker. Preceded in death – Wife- Mary Toland Walker Step-son Robert Beavers and Life Partner- Charlotte Bond.

On Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Prayers at 7:00 are officiated by Reverend Doctor Mark Roberson. Brinsfield Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be held the following day February 29, 2024, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Pallbearers: Steve Walker Jr., Kenny Walker, Andy Walker, Clayton Walker, Levi Walker and Marty Tayman.

Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse Walker, Bubby Walker, James Buckler, and Sammy Howell.

Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital or Plant A Tree.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.