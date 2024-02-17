Anthony Frank Rucci, Sr., 79, of Middle River, MD, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2024, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on October 8, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Frank Rucci, Sr. and Madeline Amelia (Nee: Vendetti) Rucci.

On June 20, 1970, Tony married the love of his life, Dona (Nee: Klemm). Together they celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage.

Anthony was the owner and operator of a liquor store and bar for many years until his retirement. He had fond memories of his travels in Italy. In retirement he enjoyed long walks, watching horse racing and playing card games.

In addition to his wife, Dona, Tony is also survived by his children, Dena Beyer (Mark) of Forest Hill, MD and Anthony Frank “Tony” Rucci, Jr. of Baltimore, MD; his sister, Carolyn Hairsine (George) of Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren: Erik Beyer, Natalie Beyer, and Kaitlin Rucci; his great grandson, Mason Schmidt; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mary Fonte, Frank Rucci, Ronald Rucci, and Timothy Rucci.

All services will be private.

