Jesse Thomas Baker, 97 of Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD passed away on February 1, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Jesse was born on December 19, 1926 in Scotland Neck, NC to the late Loutelia Baker Mason.

Jesse was a resident of Washington, DC for 81 years. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Army from November 1, 1950 to October 31, 1952 as Corporal. He was a hardworking man; working was his life. He started his first job at the age of 10 on his grandfather’s farm in Scotland Neck, NC at 16 he moved to Washington, DC to find work to help support his family. He started as a photo finisher for the Ritz Camera Company and later opened his own grocery store- Baker’s Market in Washington, D.C. If you were ever in the presence of Jesse, you could always expect a smile on his face and feel the kindness in his heart, hard candy in his pocket and a ready supply of hand sanitizer (even before COVID).

In 1945, Jesse met and married Louise Cornelius White (they divorced and remarried) and from those unions a son Baby Baker and a daughter Dana Louise were born.

He leaves to cherish the joy, love, laughter and memories his daughter, Dana Louise Baker, of Silver Spring, MD; two grandchildren, Jessica Louise Baker-Braxton (Charles), of Frederick, MD, Danielle Elizabeth Stephanie Baker (Gabrielle), of Columbia, SC, great grandson Carter Jace Braxton, of Frederick, MD, and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, his son, former wife Louise White Baker and longtime companion Lillian Huff.

Memorial Service will be held in April. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you contribute to the Louise and Jesse Baker Scholarship Fund at Montgomery College. Jesse believed that education was important and that it opened doors for anyone. He loved the mission of MC and carried a stack of MC business cards in his wallet. Thank you in advance for your support using this link: https://www.montgomerycollege.edu/alumni-friends-donors/foundation/donate.html

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

