Roger Lee Taylor, Jr., 71, passed away on February 8, 2024 with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on November 29, 1952 to the late Roger Lee Taylor, Sr., and Claudine Mae Taylor. He resided in California, Maryland with his loving wife Maria Teresa Taylor.

Roger is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, his two daughters, Dawn Knott (Lenny) and Hope Taylor, grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, and Hayden, Siblings, William “Bill” Taylor (Judy), Pamela Lewellen (Bill), Terri Ault (David), Connie Ritter (Tom), Laverne Dunn, and Vicki Colvard.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Taylor, brothers in law, Rudy Dunn and Buddy Colvard, and step mother Georgia Taylor.

All services will be private.

