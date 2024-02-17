Scott Hamilton Richards, 68 of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 3, 2024, at home with his family by his side leaving behind a legacy of love, honor, and cherished memories.

He was born on October 22, 1955 in Pennsylvania to Earl Delos Richards and Gloria Ann Murphy.

Born into a family of service and commitment, Scott lived a life defined by his unwavering dedication to his country, his family, and his passions. He served his nation with distinction earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer as a member of the United States Navy, where his leadership, expertise, and devotion touched the lives of many.

After retiring from the USN, he continued to serve his country as a federal employee for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station where he retired in 2018. Scott was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Scott continued to serve long after his military days ended. His involvement in these communities enriched his life, providing him with lifelong friendships, support, and opportunities to give back to his fellow veterans.

Beyond his service, Scott was known for his love of sports, meticulously maintaining his lawn, and a knack for being able to complete the crossword puzzle printed in the “Sunday” paper.

Scott will be fondly remembered for his warm heart, unwavering sense of duty, and his gentle spirit. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will forever live on the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

The family will receive friends on February 28, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Chris Whetlor, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years, Michelle Richards, his children, Heather Hamilton (Kurt) of Mechanicsville, MD, “Bucky” Jonathan Stone (Jennifer) of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, David Richards (Donna) of Monroe, New Jersey, Pam Delapena (Thomas, “TJ”) of Enon, Ohio; grandchildren, Miley Stone, Claire Hamilton, Mason Stone, Clayton Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.