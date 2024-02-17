Steven Curtis Hardy, Sr. 46 of Lexington Park, MD died on Monday, November 1, 2004 at the Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC.

Born on June 23, 1958 in Arlington, VA he was the son of Marion Windsor Dabler of Lexington Park, MD and the late Frank Hardy.

Steven moved to St. Mary’s County in 1992, moving from Prince George’s County. He had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying the water, crabbing and fishing. He also enjoyed camping, working in the yard and family cookouts.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Janet Lee Quesenberry Hardy whom he married on May 5, 1976 in Riverdale, MD, four daughters, Theresa Hardy of Clinton, MD, Stephanie Madden of Lexington Park, MD, Rebecca Heubel of Clinton, MD and Angela Hardy of Lexington Park, MD, a son, Steven Curtis Hardy, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, three brothers, David Ward of Laurel, MD, Richard Hardy of Jessup, MD and Jeffrey Hardy of Mechanicsville, MD. Eight grandchildren and two on the way also survive.

Arrangements for Steven will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD.