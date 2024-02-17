Joyce Ann Call (nee Karn) passed away Sunday, February 4th, 2024. Joyce was born on February 1, 1936, in East Liverpool, Ohio. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1954 then attended and received her diploma from The Ohio Valley Business College.

She married the love of her life, Larry William Call, on May 21, 1955. He joined the US Navy, and together, they raised five children. Joyce worked various jobs throughout her life as a secretary, beauty consultant, substitute teacher for elementary schools, and for an electronics factory.

Her most important job was mother to her children and grandmother (nana) to her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Calvary Grace Assembly of God and a member of various church groups and positions throughout her lifetime. She had a strong faith in God and loved reading the bible, and she encouraged others through her prayers and beautiful smile. She had a giving heart and it showed as everyone considered her to be their “Nana Joyce.”

She was a great cook and loved sharing her recipes with family and friends. Joyce also enjoyed watching The American Kennel Club competitions and Dr Pol as she loved all types of dogs (her favorites were the Spaniels and Schnauzers, as well as her beloved Bear, a GSD).

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents George (Gladys) Karn and Helen (John) Bilcze; her husband Larry William Call; and granddaughter Jessica Nicole Barry. She is survived by her brother David (Deb) Karn. Her children Jodi (Ed) Rannin, Daniel (Deb) Call, Yvonne (Hank) Barry, Lynne (Wally) Hanson, and Lisa (Jeff) Montbriand; fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren, and life-long friend, JoAnn Stuples.

Family and friends will be received to celebrate Joyce’s life at a life celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. of Charlotte Hall, MD., on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM, with the Reverend Tom Cogle of Calvary Grace Assembly of God presiding over the memorial service starting at 6 PM. A private interment for the family only will follow later at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Local arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Donations in her honor can be made to her home church at https://www.kindridgiving.com/app/giving/calvarygrace or to ‘A Living Memorial’ at Plant A Tree to Remember (memorialtree.com).

