Hugh F. Meehan, Sr. of St. Mary’s County Maryland died peacefully on February 11, 2024 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 5, 1940, in Chicago, IL. In 1958, Hugh enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 20 dedicated years until his retirement as a Master Chief in 1978. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he settled in Mechanicsville, Maryland where he continued hs support for his country by working for Tracor/BAE Systems as a military defense contractor until his second retirement in 2000. He was an avid golfer and bowler. His retirement job was spent working in the golf shop at the Cedar Point Golf Course at Patuxent Naval Air Station and volunteering with AARP supplying tax services to the elder.

Hugh is survived by his wife Marilyn Massarini Meehan. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is also survived by his sister, Sister Grace Marie, his children, Angela Bronson, Hugh Meehan, Jr, Michelle Schuck, and Tina Wood along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at the Wildewood Village Event Center, 23154 Wetstone Lane, California, MD 20619 on February 16, 2024 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. with service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.