Sharon Lee Morrow, age 72, a resident of Prairieville, LA passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Morrow; 2 daughters, Kimberly Morrow Hays and Nicole Morrow Schnake and husband Jason; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Hays, Brendan “Bear” Hays, Colstin Morrow Schnake, Carter Schnake, Gavyn Schnake, and Zoey Schnake; sister Donna Sue McCrory and husband Alan; brother Donald Gatewood Jr; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones that know her as “Nanny”. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald C. Gatewood and Gloria Lochboehler Gatewood. Sharon’s favorite times were times spent with her family or pets. She had a heart of gold and a soft spot for animals. Graveside services for Sharon will be held in Asbury Cemetery, Barstow , MD on February 16, 2024 at 11 AM. Arrangements made by Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales, La. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s name to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org