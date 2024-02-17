Maryland Park Service Graduates 21 New State Park Rangers

The Maryland Park Service today graduated 21 new State Park Rangers following four weeks of training. The rangers were honored in a ceremony at Elk Neck State Park and NorthBay Adventure Camp.
“As I have visited our public lands across the state, I have been impressed by the preparedness and dedication of Maryland State Park Rangers,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The skills learned during the Ranger training program will be put into practice every day to protect our state’s natural places and help generations of Marylanders enjoy the outdoors.”
Since the Maryland Park Service’s modern ranger school program was established in 2009, this is the 14th class of new State Park Rangers.
“I am proud of the dedication, talent, and passion displayed by each and every graduating park ranger,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “As guardians of our state resources, they are entrusted with not only preserving our parks but also ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all who visit. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will make in serving the public and safeguarding parks and natural areas for everyone.”
Ranger School focuses on the primary jobs of the Maryland Park Ranger – operations, maintenance, interpretation, and customer service. Students participate in intensive training consisting of practical exercises and written exams. Using real-world scenarios, the rangers-in-training execute emergency response, park operations, search and rescue missions, resource management and more.
In addition to this training, rangers must also complete one year of operational experience to become fully certified.
Maryland Park Service Ranger School 2024 graduates, by work region, are:
Eastern Region
- Chris Danna – Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park
- Joanna Trojanowski – Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park
Central Region
- Sean Campbell – Gunpowder Falls State Park
- Michael Hook – Gunpowder Falls State Park
- Joseph Horner – Seneca Creek State Park
- Emma Kehrman – Seneca Creek State Park
- Robin Reed – Gunpowder Falls State Park
- Ronald Ripperger – Patapsco Valley State Park
- James Roberts – Elk Neck State Park
- Samuel Voso – Patapsco Valley State Park
- Dylan Wagner – Seneca Creek State Park
Southern Region
- Keith Edelen – Cedarville State Forest (Southern Maryland Recreational Complex)
- Kristina Soetje – Smallwood State Park (Southern Maryland Recreational Complex)
- Myia Tariq – Sandy Point State Park
- Samantha (Sam) Waby – Calvert Cliffs State Park (Southern Maryland Recreational Complex)
Western Region
- Richard Caputo – Wolf Den Run
- Kaitlyn Mitchell – Deep Creek Lake State Park
- Thomas Schlauch – Cunningham Falls State Park
- Cheryl Sedlak Seaver – South Mountain Recreational Complex
- Jacob Younker – Fort Frederick State Park
Park Service Headquarters
- Annalyn O’Grady – Corps Program Manager