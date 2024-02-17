Three Injured After House Fire in Huntingtown, Investigation Ongoing

On Saturday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County Responded to the 800 block of Pat Lane in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire with possible entrapment.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 caller reported their special needs child set a fire in the bedroom and one occupant was still in the home attempting to remove one dog and one cat.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the 1-story residence and reported all occupants and animals were outside.

Crews made entry into the residence and found fire in one bedroom with extensions into the hallway, ceiling and attic space.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced adults, 1 child, one dog and one cat.

3 civilians were transported with unknown injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments.

