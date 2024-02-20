UPDATE: 30-Year-Old Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Collision in La Plata

UPDATE 2/20/2024: On Sunday, February 18, 2024, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) at Applegrove Court for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Trek bicycle operated by Gregory Herman, 30, of Waldorf, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 at Applegrove Court.

At the same time, a Lexus RX operated by Ruby Hughlett, 69, of Waldorf, was making a left turn from eastbound Maryland Route 6 onto Applegrove Court. Ms. Hughlett failed to yield to the Trek bicycle on a left turn and pulled into the travel path of the bicycle.

Mr. Herman collided into the passenger side of the Lexus. Mr. Herman received serious injuries and he was ultimately airlifted to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Ms. Hughlett refused treatment on the scene.

Investigators were notified that Mr. Herman succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected]. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-005477).



Crews arrived on the scene to find a bicyclist laying in the roadway unconscious and not breathing.

First Responders administered life-saving measures and transported the patient to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

