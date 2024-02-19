4 Displaced After House Fire in Hughesville, Fire Under Investigation and No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, at approximately 4:08 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County responded to 16465 Overhill Way in Hughesville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family home with fire showing. Firefighters found all occupants were reported out of the house by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office who was arrived prior to firefighters.

Due to the interior conditions and a partial roof collapse, crews conducted exterior attacks to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over three hours.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded and is handling the investigation.

All occupants escaped and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was requested for three adults and one child displaced by the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association

