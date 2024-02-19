Spotlight on Excellence: Celebrating Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Chief Ken Hicks, Awarded EMT of the Year

We’re bursting with pride at LPVRS as we spotlight our very own Chief Ken Hicks, recently honored as EMT of The Year by the Knights of Columbus.

Ken’s journey with the LPVRS began in 2002 after retiring from the U.S. Navy and has since been a beacon of service, leadership, and dedication to our community.

From his early days as a driver to becoming an EMT, and rising through the ranks to Chief, Ken’s commitment to emergency services and the well-being of St. Mary’s County is unparalleled. His work extends beyond LPVRS, impacting our community through various county boards and his role as Chairman of the St. Mary’s County Rescue Squad Association.

Ken’s passion for helping veterans through Southern Maryland Vacations for Vets and his devotion to his family highlight the depth of his commitment to service and community values.

Thank you, Ken, for showing us the incredible impact one person can have on a community. Join us in congratulating Ken on this prestigious recognition and learn more about his decades of service at LPVRS.org

