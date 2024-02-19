FGS, LLC Signs 23,000 Square Foot Lease at Lexington Exchange in California

FGS has selected Lexington Exchange in California, Maryland as the site for expansion space and intends to place approximately 15 employees at the 140-acre mixed-use business community this spring.

The group, which maintains its corporate headquarters in La Plata, Maryland, recently signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 23,574 square feet of space at 23566 Oak View Drive in St. Mary’s County. Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Anne Hooper of Hooper & Associates represented the client in this transaction.

FGS is an Information Technology services and consulting company with customers in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas, as well as throughout the country. Founded by Paul Facchina, Sr. in 2004, the company specializes in providing intelligence analysis, information systems support, and security engineering services, by delivering turn-key solutions which provide protection and safety to its customers.



“FGS continues to win government contracts and was in immediate need of expansion space for an assortment of real estate requirements, stated Anne Hooper. “Following the completion of an extensive search, 23566 Oak View Drive offered the best and most efficient solution given the building’s clear ceiling heights and open floor plan, which allows for the most efficient use of space. Another important consideration and differentiating factor was St. John Properties’ ability to provide additional expansion space for the company in the future,” she added.

23566 Oak View Drive, is a single-story, 28,560 square foot flex/R&D building within Lexington Exchange. The building features 18-foot ceiling heights and drive-in and dock loading. The business community presently contains five buildings, including approximately 120,000 square feet of flex/R&D space and 65,000 square feet of retail. Located along Three Notch Road (MD Route 235) and within one-half mile from Patuxent Beach Road (MD Route 4), the park is configured to support approximately 600,000 square feet of commercial space.

St. John Properties and development partner Chaney Enterprises are presently marketing several pad sites at Lexington Exchange fronting Three Notch Road that can support end-users including restaurants, a fuel/convenience store, financial institution, or urgent care facility. With nearly 45,000 consumers residing within a five-mile radius, and approximately 110,000 consumers within 10 miles, the business community presently contains an ALDI grocery store and 12-screen RC Theatres cinema. Approximately 30,000 vehicles pass Lexington Exchange daily via Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road.

“With the nearby Naval Air Station Patuxent River serving as a significant driver, Lexington Exchange continues to attract government contractors,” explained Andrew Roud, Regional Partner for St. John Properties. “The flexible office/warehouse configuration of our flex/R&D buildings satisfies an extremely wide range of end-users, and we are anticipating the announcement of several new retail and food concepts that will further enhance our business community.”



