Georgia Man Turns Himself in After Murdering His Girlfriend in Accokeek

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Accokeek. The suspect is 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin, Georgia. The victim is 38-year-old Patrina Best of Accokeek.

On February 17, 2024, at approximately 9:20 am, Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and advised officers he strangled his girlfriend inside of her Accokeek home earlier that morning.

The home is in the 800 block of St. James Court. Patrol officers responded to the residence to conduct a welfare check.

Once inside, officers located the victim unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

During an interview with Homicide Unit detectives, Kearney confessed to strangling the victim during an argument.

Kearney is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0010020.

