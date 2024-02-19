In-Custody Death of Man in Prince George’s County Under Investigation

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the death of a man while he was in police custody in Prince George’s County on Friday night.

On February 16, 2024, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a 911 call for a “suspicious person” knocking on doors of residences in the 10700 block of Lake Arbor Way in the Lake Arbor neighborhood of Largo, Maryland.

Once on scene, an officer located an adult man in the roadway. The man walked onto a nearby lawn and laid down. The officer immediately called for an ambulance.

Two other officers arrived on scene. The man was placed in handcuffs, so that officers could transport him to a hospital for evaluation.



After the man was placed in handcuffs, he went into medical distress. Officers immediately provided emergency aid. Medics who were already dispatched and on scene took over resuscitation efforts.

The man was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and subject officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

Officers on scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release the footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.