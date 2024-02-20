78-Year-Old Man Flown Out with Serious Burns After Fire in Helen, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Monday, February 19, 2024, at approximately 12:40 p.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 26000 block of Woodridge Drive in Helen, for the reported outside fire with one burn victim

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large woods fire with extensions to a nearby shed and one adult male suffering from serious burns to the lower-body.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the victims burns.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 78-year-old male to an area burn center with 3rd degree burns.

Firefighters reported an approximate 200 x 200 area was extinguished in under 30 minutes. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





