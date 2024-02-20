No Injuries Reported After Large Garage Fire in Huntingtown

On Monday, February 19, 2024, at approximately 12:14 p.m., firefighters from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 315 of Cox Road in Huntingtown, for the reported garage fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 100 x 30 garage with fire showing, a working fire dispatch was requested which alerted additional firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and operated for approximately one hour before returning to service.



No known injuries were reported. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.





