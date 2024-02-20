St. Mary’s County Health Department Launches New Public Health Junior Fellowship

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is pleased to announce the new Public Health Junior Fellowship for high school and college students studying at St. Mary’s County educational institutions. SMCHD is now accepting applications for the pilot of this fellowship program, which will run from March – June 2024.

The Public Health Junior Fellowship will allow St. Mary’s County high school and college students to learn about community health issues during the academic year while building their leadership skills. The 2024 pilot of the fellowship program takes place March-June and will help inform the development of the future year-long fellowship experience. Selected junior fellows will engage with health department programs for youth and young adults, guide future health department initiatives geared towards their age group, and coordinate a peer group in their respective schools to promote health and wellness in the larger community.

“The new Public Health Junior Fellowship is a fantastic way for local high school and college students to explore a career in public health while developing their leadership skills,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our fellows will be in the thick of public health work – learning about local health issues, organizing their peers into action, and shaping the future of community health for our county.”

Interested students can learn more about the program and how to apply at smchd.org/jobs. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, March 8, 2024. Please contact the SMCHD Division of Community Engagement & Policy via email at [email protected] if you have any questions.