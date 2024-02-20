SMB Music Group Presents: The Ultimate Music Experience at The State Theater of Havre de Grace February 23 & 24, 2024

SMB Music Group is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated SMB Music Conference Concert, set to take place at The State Theater of Havre de Grace on February 23 and 24, 2024.

This two-day extravaganza promises to be a celebration of Maryland’s rich music culture, featuring top-tier artists and industry experts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant sounds of R&B, Neo Soul, Jazz, and Fusion music, performed by Maryland Music Icons like Craig Alston’s Syndicate, Benny Russell, William Goffigan, and the extraordinary The Benn Experience ft. Sarahia Benn.

Alongside these seasoned performers, emerging talents such as Jay Columbus, Gunsmoke, Old Man West, Seeymoore Bell, and Nia Monaé will also grace the stage, showcasing the diverse and dynamic music scene of the region.



The event will not only be a feast for the ears but also an invaluable opportunity for aspiring musicians and industry professionals to gain insights and knowledge through panel discussions and networking sessions including Dan Spears, VP of Licensing of BMI Music, Marianne Matheny Katz and Howard Katz and more. Topics covered will include artist development, Spotlight on Music Venues: Access and Industry Insights/A&E Districts, navigating performance rights organizations, and much more.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring together such a talented lineup of artists and industry experts for this event,” says Sarahia Benn, CEO of SMB Music Group. “Our goal is to create an inclusive and empowering space where musicians and music enthusiasts alike can come together to celebrate Maryland’s rich musical heritage and chart the course for its future.”

Tickets for the SMB Music Conference Concert are available now, with special early bird discounts and package deals. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable musical experience!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!. Events start at 11am. Evening events start at 7PM. Join the conversation on social media using #SMBMusicConference and #StateTheaterVibe.

