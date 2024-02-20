UPDATE: MDOT SHA Moves Forward with Hallowing Point Road Intersection Improvements

UPDATE February 2024: SHA consultant and contractor crews will be onsite collecting borings and test hole information during the next couple of months. Crews may be working on site in different areas along MD 231.

The owner will be notified if a staff member needs to enter or work on private property.

Maryland State Highway Administration is moving forward with plans to improve MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) in Calvert County. The project will enhance safety and operations along the corridor. The design phase is fully funded and construction is expected to begin in spring or summer 2025.

Road improvement projects include the following:

Making signal modifications at Skipjack Road

Constructing designated left turn lanes at Skipjack Road and MD 508 (Adelina Road)

Installing a two-way center left turn lane from Toye Lane to Mason Road

Assuring bike compatibility through the intersections

Installing drainage improvements to manage water runoff

Replacing and upgrading existing traffic barriers

If you live on MD 231/Hallowing Point Road, you will receive official mail from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

This mailer lists all of the projects expected on your road along with a tentative timeline of when SHA representatives will be collecting field data prior to construction.

If you have any questions about the MD 231 project, visit the project webpage, or contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

April 26, 2023: This project is currently in the design phase.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has initiated the design improvements for three locations along MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road):

Skipjack Road

MD 508 (Adelina Road) from Toye Lane to Mason Road

Proposed improvements include signal modifications, designated left-turn lanes and safety enhancements at key locations within the corridor and drainage improvements.