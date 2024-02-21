Acclaimed Jazz Lineup Announced for 2024 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s signature, award-winning jazz events, will be held July 12 – 14, 2024, in St. Mary’s County. Featuring music from nationally renowned jazz artists and delicious local seafood, this three-day event includes a variety of activities for jazz enthusiasts along the beautiful Potomac River at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and in the charming Town of Leonardtown.

Now in its 24th year, this popular festival has become known for showcasing culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County and draws close to 1,000 jazz enthusiasts annually.

On Friday, July 12, 2024, festivities will kick-off with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown, with music and light fare at 2 p.m. There will be one jazz cruise that day, where passengers can enjoy seafood, beverages, and live music from Marcus Mitchell on a 2-hour sightseeing excursion. The highlight of the night will be a free concert at 5 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown, featuring Casual Groove. Attendees are encouraged to dine at one of Leonardtown’s many fine restaurants, visit an art gallery, or shop around town!

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, the main event will be held at St. Clement’s Island Museum, along the scenic Potomac River in Colton’s Point. Opening the day at 1p.m. will be local favorite Latrice Carr. Then, the music continues at 3:15 p.m. with the fantastic Marcus Mitchell and the famed Joi Carter. Finally, the day ends with nationally acclaimed jazz artist Julian Vaughan at 5:30 p.m. A wide variety of food vendors, offering seafood and other Southern Maryland fare, will be available throughout the day, as well as other jazzy vendors. Free water taxi rides around picturesque St. Clement’s Island, the first landing of English settlers in Maryland in 1634, will be offered, as well as free museum admission. Special memorabilia commemorating the festival, including the ever-popular music poster with this year’s design, will be on sale. The party continues back in Leonardtown with an after party at Brudergarten at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, visitors are encouraged to have brunch, shop, and explore the charm of downtown Leonardtown. Port of Leonardtown Winery will offer jazz music, food, and wine tastings of their award-winning vino. Exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay will also be available.

Visitors from out of town are encouraged to stay the entire weekend to enjoy all festival activities! Special discount festival hotel packages, including hotel stays, festival tickets, and more are available to purchase. Tickets, VIP access, and hotel packages are now available on the festival’s website, www.PotomacJazzFest.com and on the event’s Facebook page, follow at Facebook.com/PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival for festival news and weekly updates!

Proceeds from this event go towards funding the non-profit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums’ mission of supporting the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and many Leonardtown businesses. For more information regarding the festival, promo videos, or tickets, please visit www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.

