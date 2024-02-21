Police in Calvert County Investigating the Rape of a Elderly Resident at Assisted Living Center

On February 18, 2024, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Caribbean Breeze Assisted Living Center, on Hall Creek Lane in Owings for the report of a sexual assault.

After speaking with staff, it was determined that Michael Allen Hasker, 79, of Upper Marlboro, had sexually assaulted an 84-year-old female Victim.

Hasker arrived to visit the victim and signed into the facility at 1:00 p.m., usually, Hasker is supervised when he visits but due to a recent surgery, the victim was bedridden and could not be moved. Hasker was allowed to visit with the victim in her room. Hasker and the victim did not have a previous romantic relationship and were only friends. The victim suffers from severe dementia and does not recognize her family and is unaware of her location. She requires in-patient care, feeding, and total supervision. The victim was bedridden and recently had major surgery.

A nurse at the facility went into the victim’s room around 1:30 p.m. and saw Hasker standing next to the victim’s bed with his pants down performing a sex act. The witness said she told Hasker to stop and leave the facility. Hasker signed out at 1:45 p.m.

A detective assumed the investigation and responded to Hasker’s residence located in Upper Marlboro where he observed Hasker standing in his driveway. He had previously been described to the detective by the staff at the Assisted Living Center and the victim’s daughter who knew Hasker. The detective walked up to Hasker and asked him if he knew why he was there. He said “Because of the incident with (victim’s name). The detective advised Hasker he was under arrest, but he said no and that he was going inside but would be back. Hasker was then arrested and placed in handcuffs.

Hasker admitted to being at the facility on the incident date with the victim and when asked if he had sexual contact with the victim he refused to answer. When he was asked any questions about any physical contact with the victim he would not answer. Hasker ended up asking for an attorney and was not questioned any further

Hasker was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he is currently incarcerated.

Michael Allen Hasker was charged with the following crimes:

Rape Second Degree

Sex Offense Fourth Degree

Sex Offense Third Degree

Assault Second Degree