Death Investigation at Lettie Dent Elementary School Involving Staff Member

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School in Mechanicsville, for the reported adult male not breathing.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and a Forensic Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene; CID assumed the case.

The initial investigation revealed no foul play and is an isolated incident.

The victim of the death investigation has been identified as an employee of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or [email protected].