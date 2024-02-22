Police in Calvert County Arrest District Heights Man on Gun Charges After High Speed Motorcycle Chase

On February 17, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were advised there was a blue street bike traveling at a high rate of speed heading Northbound from Cox Road in Huntingtown.

A deputy was sitting in his marked K-9 Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Route 4 and Route 2 when he observed the motorcycle pass through the intersection, traveling northbound on Route Four at a high rate of speed.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the motorcycle and reported it was reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic. The deputy advised other officers over the radio his location and additional units were able to assist with the police chase.



Due to heavy traffic and the additional police units, the driver was forced to slow down and one police officer was able to pass him and bring the chase to an end.

After exiting his vehicle, a deputy drew his firearm and pointed it directly at the suspect while giving him verbal commands to get onto the ground and the suspect complied.

The motorcycle had a Maryland registration which returned to a 2023 Yamaha YZFR7.

The suspect was taken into custody without harm or injury and was identified as Malakhi Rashawn Harvey, 20, of District Heights.

During a search of Harvey police located a loaded firearm that had ten, 9mm Ruger rounds with a red tip inside of the magazine.

Officer found that the firearm did not have any serial numbers on it. It was described as a polymer semi-automatic handgun.

Upon officers making contact with the Maryland Gun Center, they advised Harvey is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is under 21 years old.

Malakhi was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with the following:

POSS FIREARM W/O SERIAL#

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT

UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REG. PLATE

