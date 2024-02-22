Minor Injuries Reported After Indian Head Elementary School Student is Stabbed in Neck with Pencil by Another Student

On Monday, February 20, 2024, at 1:36 p.m., a school resource officer at Indian Head Elementary School was made aware of an assault that occurred on the playground during which one student suddenly jabbed another student on the neck with a mechanical pencil.

The student sustained a minor injury and was treated by a school nurse.

In accordance with MD law, the student will not be charged due to their age. The student does face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Frison at 301-609-3282 ext. 0770.