Two Transported to Hospital, Two Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Collision in Waldorf

February 22, 2024

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Crain Highway and Sub Station Road in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one patient trapped.

Firefighters removed the patient in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported a 78-year-old female and a 65-year-old female to an area hospital.

Two additional patients, a 24-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, were transported to an area trauma center.

Police responded and investigated the collision.

All photos courtesy are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department PIO.




This entry was posted on February 22, 2024 at 3:12 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.