Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving After Hit and Run in Bushwood

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22000 block of Colton Point Road in the area of Bushwood Wharf Road in Bushwood, for a motor vehicle collision.

911 callers reported a white Mitsubishi Mirage struck a guardrail, fled the scene and then crashed again into a field.

While in the field, the subject tried to flee the area again and struck a side by side which was occupied by one subject. This subject suffered minor injuries to the hand and denied transport.

Police arrived in the area to find the suspect fled and struck multiple objects and another vehicle on Colton Point Road.

Deputies located and detained the female operator until EMS could evaluate her for injuries.

Gail Annette Gardner age 65 of Lexington Park, was issued the following traffic citations. (No mugshot was available and she was released within 48 hours of her arrest.)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED PROPERTY

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL