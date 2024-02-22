One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

February 22, 2024

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and Stone Avenue in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one occupant trapped and unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters removed the trapped occupant in under 15 minutes.

Trooper 7 transported the adult patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department PIO.




