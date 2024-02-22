Charles County SRO Investigating Multiple Fights at North Point High School

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, throughout the morning, three separate altercations occurred inside North Point High School.

In two of the cases, two students fought each other and were separated by administrators and the school resource officer.

The students sustained minor injuries from the altercation.

In the third case, four students assaulted another student. School administrators and the school resource officer intervened, and the students were separated.

There were no reported injuries in that assault. The students involved in the assaults face criminal charges and school disciplinary sanctions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.