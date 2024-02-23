Detectives Recover 30 Kilos of Cocaine and Make One Arrest

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit and Narcotics Enforcement Division recovered approximately 30 kilos of cocaine at a home in the Lewisdale area. The net worth of the seized drugs is more than three million dollars. The suspect is 37-year-old Willians Quintanilla Beltran of Lewisdale.

During the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on W Park Drive. A search of the residence revealed approximately 30 kilos of cocaine, 25 ounces of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine as well as more than $120,000 in cash.

The suspect is charged with multiple drug-related offenses and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is being held on a no-bond status.

The investigative work leading to this substantial seizure was made possible through funding provided by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant awarded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to detective may call 301-517-2900.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0075969.

