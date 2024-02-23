Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested in St. Mary’s County After Shooting at Victim in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY PRESS RELEASE: On Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway in Newburg for the report of shots fired.

The caller advised he was following a car in which the driver, who is known to him, shot at him minutes earlier.

The driver, David Arthur Hardester, age 42, of Mechanicville, was identified as the person who fired the shot. He was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect arranged to meet at a parking lot near Crain Highway in Newburg.

Officers from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded and located the suspect’s vehicle near Budds Creek Road where Hardester was arrested at gunpoint.

When they arrived, an argument about an ongoing issue ensued and Hardester fired a single shot at the victim as he was walking away to get in his car; the victim was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect fled and the victim followed him, calling 9-1-1 and advising officers as to where the driver was.

Hardester was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner. Officer Weinmann is investigating.



A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest early this morning. Corporal David Hardester is charged with multiple offenses to include attempted murder in Charles County and with second-degree assault in St. Mary’s County.

The preliminary details reveal Hardester discharged his service weapon during an altercation in Charles County shortly after 1:00 am. The man was not injured.

Hardester and the victim are known to each other. Hardester is also charged with second-degree assault in connection with a domestic incident earlier in the evening at his home in St. Mary’s County.

Corporal David Hardester joined the department in 2005. He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Any questions about the charges against Hardester need to be directed to either the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and/or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

