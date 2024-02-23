Prince Frederick Sentenced to 18 Years of Incarceration for Rape and Sex Abuse of A Minor

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, Jonathan F. Huffman, 38 of Prince Frederick, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 18 years of active incarceration, for sex abuse of a minor and second degree rape.

In imposing this sentence, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee described Huffman as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The case originated last year as a result of a cyber tip to the FBI. A joint investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services revealed that Huffman had been abusing the victim over many years.

He told the victim that if she reported the abuse “things would get worse”

Huffman will be on 5 years of supervised probation and required to register for life as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey would like to commend Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for her outstanding work on this case.