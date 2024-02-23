No Injuries Reported After Trash Truck Catches on Fire in Lexington Park

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 12:43 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Ridge responded to the area of Spyglass Way and Driftwood Court in Lexington Park, for the reported commercial vehicle on fire.

Crews from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a large pile of trash burning in the parking lot with the truck not on fire. All other units were placed in service.

The operator observed fire coming from the back of the truck and off-loaded all trash into the parking lot to avoid the truck becoming involved.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

A replacement truck and cleanup crew is responding to remove all trash and debris from the area.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded due to the vehicle being in motion when the fire occurred.

