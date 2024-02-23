VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Linked to 8 Armed Robberies





The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit today released surveillance video and photos of the suspect now linked to multiple armed robberies in recent months. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying him. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The suspect is currently wanted for eight armed robberies at businesses from November 30, 2023, through January 30, 2024.

The preliminary investigation shows he has targeted businesses near Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway to include multiple convenience stores, cell phone stores and fast food restaurants. No one was injured during the robberies.

Anyone with information on this suspect who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0071263.

