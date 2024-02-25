2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Drowning at Waldorf Hotel

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 10:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Holiday Inn Express located at 11370 Days Court in Waldorf, for a child not breathing after a drowning.

911 callers reported a baby was not breathing after being pulled from the hotels pool with an unknown time in the water.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported the child was conscious and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land nearby.

Trooper 2 transported the 2-year-old girl to an area Children’s Center. Medics advised CPR was initiated prior to their arrival with the child currently being conscious and breathing, but not alert.

Police responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.