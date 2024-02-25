Mount Hope Community Center to Temporarily Close for Maintenance on the Communications Tower

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens the Mount Hope Community Center will be temporarily closed Monday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 27, due to maintenance on the communications tower.

Normal hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The Mount Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

