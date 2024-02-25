March 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Trot into springtime activities at the museum with spring break programming, the museum’s inaugural Otter Trot 5K, OtterMania, and a family-favorite – the fossil egg hunt! Visit calvertmarinemuseum.com for all the details!

Friday, March 1 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information, visit: Calendar • First Fossil Friday! (calvertmarinemuseum.com)

Thursdays, March 7 & 14 – Sea Squirts: Animals with Pouches 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/212/Sea-Squirts-18-mos—3-yrs

Tuesday, March. 12 – NEW Program: Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, March 20 – Homeschool Day in Solomons: Spring: Nature in Patterns 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) for Homeschool Day in Solomons. Look all around you! You can find patterns everywhere! Participate in hands-on activities to explore nature, math, and art while you discover different types of patterns. Continue this exploration on your own and see the many patterns you can detect. Ideal for grades K-5, but all ages can discover something new. Space is available at both locations to enjoy your lunch. Pick up an interactive Homeschool BINGO card at AMG, complete the tasks at both sites to earn BINGO, and turn it in at CMM for the chance to win a prize! Pre-registration not required. Regular admission applies for both locations. For more information, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/182/Homeschool. Visit www.annmariegarden.org for information about AMG.



10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Thursday, March 21 – Little Minnows: Animals with Pouches 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/130/Little-Minnows-3—5-yrs

Saturday, March 23 – Calvert Marine Museum Society Otter Trot 5K 8 a.m.

Get ready for otterly awesome fun! You’re invited to the inaugural CMMS Otter Trot 5K! Whether you’re sprinting, strolling, or just really into otters, this timed race is for you. Secure your spot by Feb. 29, 2024, to guarantee your t-shirt! If you’re not ready for your ottlerly awesome day to end after the race, head into the museum at 10 a.m. for the museum’s Ottermania event and say hello to our beloved North American river otters Chessie Grace and Calvert. Cost is a $30 Race Fee + $2.80 Sign-Up Fee. Registration price increases to $40 after Feb. 29, 2024. Proceeds from the 2024 Otter Trot 5K will contribute to building a new enclosure for our beloved North American river otters Chessie Grace and Calvert. Link to register: Calvert Marine Museum Society Otter Trot 5K (runsignup.com)

Saturday, March 23 – OtterMania 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Help us celebrate our favorite museum mammal – the North American river otter! Ideal for families, OtterMania! invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the otter mascots, discover how the otters stay warm, explore other adaptations that help otters survive, and complete an “otterly” awesome craft. Don’t forget to visit Calvert and Chessie Grace along the way! All activities included with museum admission. Free for CMM members.

Monday, March 25 – Guided Bird Walks

With fields, woodlots, thickets, a saltmarsh, and Back Creek all nearby, many different species of birds visit the Calvert Marine Museum campus. Join us for guided bird walks at 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:45 p.m. to appreciate and explore the diversity of our avian friends. Space is limited. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, March 27 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Ospreys 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

One quarter of all ospreys in the United States nest in the Chesapeake Bay region! These “fish hawks” arrive in spring and stay through the summer months. Discover more fun facts about these amazing birds today at the museum and create your own kite (supplies are limited). Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, March 28 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Blue Crabs 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

As the waters of the Chesapeake Bay warm up, the native blue crabs emerge from their winter dormancy. Discover fun facts about Chesapeake blue crabs today at the museum and create a blue crab craft (supplies are limited). Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Included with museum admission.

Friday, March 29 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Watershed 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Chesapeake watershed is enormous – covering an area of more than 64,000 square miles. Identify how human activities impact the watershed as you watch a demonstration about rainfall runoff and learn how we can keep the waters of the bay in a healthy state. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, March 30 – Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt 10 a.m. – noon

NEW: Pre-Registration Required!

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt! Look for eggs with real fossils inside, hidden around the museum. Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)! For ages 3 – 10. A follow-up activity (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from matrix. Pre-registration is required for this event. Click here to register: https://calvertmarinemuseum.doubleknot.com/event/fossil-egg-hunt-2024/3027044

