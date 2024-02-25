Police Investigating Attempted Murder in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a disturbance in the 21000 block of Morris Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Upon arrival, a victim was found with a significant laceration to the throat.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched and responded to find a 30-year-old male suffering serious injuries and requested a helicopter.

The victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, MD, where Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal Tyler Payne at 301-475- 4200, ext. 8010, or [email protected].

Updates will be provided when they become available.