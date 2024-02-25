Waldorf Woman Wins $100,000 on Crossword Scratch-off Ticket!

Maryland Lottery $100,000 winner “’bout Time,” of Waldorf, is a devotee of scratch-off games, particularly crossword- and bingo-style tickets.

Fan of instant games celebrates big prize

When a scratch-off fan from Waldorf won $100,000 on a $10 Maryland Lottery game, her first reaction was, “’bout Time!”

And that’s the name she’s going by to tell the story of her win.

“I don’t play the numbers, I just like to play scratch-offs,” she said, adding that her favorite games are bingo- and crossword-style tickets.

Her big win came on the game $100,000 Crossword, a $10 game that has been on sale since August 2023 and has three of its original eight top prizes still unclaimed (after “’bout Time’s” win).



The Waldorf winner enjoys playing the games on a regular basis.

“When she wins, she goes right back to the store,” said one of her sisters, who accompanied her to claim the prize Feb. 23 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

With her winnings, “’bout Time” says she plans to “bless my sisters and brothers.” In addition to the sister who accompanied her, she has four other siblings living across the country. She also plans on buying a few nice things for her house.

And her enjoyment of Lottery play continues. Though she was happy about the big prize, the Charles County resident has enjoyed more scratch-offs even after realizing she had a big winner and plans to keep playing, adding, “Oh yeah!”

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #15036 at 309 East Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The store receives a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket. In addition to the three unclaimed $100,000 prizes, the $100,000 Crossword ticket also has seven more unclaimed $10,000 prizes, and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.