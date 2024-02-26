Leadership Southern Maryland Accepting Applications for Executive Program

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) is accepting applications for its Executive Program Class of 2025, which will run from September 2024 through May 2025. The program is open to mid- and upper-level executives living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, who have demonstrated commitment to community engagement.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive “behind- the-scenes” educational experience designed to increase collaboration among Southern Maryland senior executives who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Each month, from September through May, a cohort of up to 35 leaders converges for a one- or two-day session at a local industry or community site to focus on a significant Southern Maryland issue: education, healthcare, energy, environment, defense, public safety, housing and human services, economic and workforce development, agriculture, and diversity.



Participants augment their learning about regional needs and issues with volunteer service in local nonprofits or self-designed community-engaged projects.

MIL Corporation Senior Vice President Harvil Jenkins, LSM ‘21 emphasizes the impact LSM has in the community by connecting leaders from diverse backgrounds and organizations. “Engaging with county, business, and nonprofit leaders and developing relationships with a diverse group of people who genuinely care about the community is a big deal,” Jenkins said. “Before LSM, I thought some of these opportunities and connections were out of my reach.”

Learn more by attending one of five LSM Executive Program Information Sessions. Two virtual information sessions will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 9:30-10:30am, and Tuesday, Apr. 2, 5-6pm, via Zoom.

Three LSM Information Sessions with Happy Hours will be held on Thursday, Mar. 14, 5-6:30pm at Barrel 9 in Lusby, Md.; Thursday, Mar. 21, 5-6:30pm at Tap House 1637 in California, Md; and Thursday, Mar. 28, 5-6:30pm at Foster’s Grille in La Plata, Md. Advance registration is required for all sessions. Register at http://www.leadershipsomd.org/information-session-registration/.

The LSM Executive Program application deadline is April 15, 2024. A limited number of scholarships for nonprofit and small business leaders are available. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org or contact [email protected].

