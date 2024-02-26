Little Flower School Annual Mulch Sale Fundraiser

Little Flower School Parents and Students: Our annual Spring Mulch Sale is here! We are asking families to contact friends, relatives, and neighbors to support this fundraiser.

We are selling bags of mulch and will provide free delivery for orders of 30 or more bags within a 15-mile radius of the school. In partnership with Bowles Mulch we are selling bulk mulch again this year.

You can submit your order by clicking here!

Please note bulk mulch will not be delivered on March 16, 2024. Deliveries for bulk mulch will need to be scheduled with Bowles Mulch directly. PLEASE SUBMIT ALL MULCH ORDERS BY FRIDAY MARCH 8, 2024.

This is a very important fundraiser for Little Flower School! Any and all help with collecting/organizing orders and advertising is more than welcome!

