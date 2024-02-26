Police Investigating 17-Year-Old Teen Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in PG County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday in the city of Greenbelt. The deceased driver is 17-year-old Erson Cruz of Riverdale.

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 08:40 am, officers responded to the 7900 block of Kenilworth Avenue for a single-vehicle collision.

Once on scene, they located the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Cruz was traveling southbound on Kenilworth Avenue, when for reasons now under investigation, his car left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal crashes that occur in the city of Greenbelt.

