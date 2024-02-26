Police Raid Two Drug Houses in St. Mary’s County and Recover Three Handguns, Cash and Multiple Drugs

On Friday, February 23, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, and Special Operations Division executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road Lexington Park.

During the search of the residence police located suspected fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, numerous digital scales containing CDS residue, CDS packaging material, and CDS manufacturing material. The manufacturing materials consisted of multiple Pyrex measuring cups with white residue, baking soda, multiple knives containing CDS residue, and one digital scale with CDS residue. next to the Pyrex and packaging materials there were two containers which had water with ice cubes in it, and white residue inside of it. The Pyrex cups, packaging material, ice water, and knives with residue, indicate the manufacturing of crack cocaine. Located in the bedroom drop ceiling was a turquoise Taurus 9mm handgun, a Walther 22 caliber-handgun, and a tied off bag containing approximately 38 grams of suspected fentanyl. Located in the same bedroom, there were three folded papers containing suspected fentanyl. additionally, an off-white chunk of white powder (approximately 23 grams), suspected to be crack cocaine, was located behind the dresser.

Another search warrant was executed in the 45000 block of Oregon Way in Great Mills. The secondary search yielded a quantity of methamphetamine, various controlled medications, cash, and another loaded handgun; two of the three handguns seized were previously reported stolen.

Terrance Lamar Barnes, 29, of no fixed address, and Joseph Matthew Queen III, 30, of Lexington Park, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, firearm possession during a drug trafficking crime, possession of equipment to produce controlled dangerous substances (CDS), manufacturing of CDS: Narcotics, and related crimes.

Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await bond hearings.

