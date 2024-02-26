Calvert County Celebrates New and Expanded Businesses

February 26, 2024

Calvert County proudly recognizes several new and expanded businesses within the region as a sign of economic vitality. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development extend congratulations to the businesses that have opened from October 2023 through January 2024:

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

This entry was posted on February 26, 2024 at 2:19 pm and is filed under All News, Business, Calvert News, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.