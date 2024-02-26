Calvert County Celebrates New and Expanded Businesses

Calvert County proudly recognizes several new and expanded businesses within the region as a sign of economic vitality. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development extend congratulations to the businesses that have opened from October 2023 through January 2024:
- Mandy Lee’s Vintage Shop and Studio (136 Main St., Prince Frederick)
- Island Infusion Medspa (10 Creston Lane #2, Solomons)
- AT&T (715 N Prince Frederick Blvd., Prince Frederick)
- Dugan, McKissick & Longmore (131 Main St. #201, Prince Frederick)
- GW CPA (995 N Prince Frederick Blvd., Suite 202, Prince Frederick)
- Cheer Extreme Allstars Maryland Calvert (7649 Binnacle Lane, Owings)
