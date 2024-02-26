Calvert County Celebrates New and Expanded Businesses

Calvert County proudly recognizes several new and expanded businesses within the region as a sign of economic vitality. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development extend congratulations to the businesses that have opened from October 2023 through January 2024:

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.