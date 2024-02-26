Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day Announced on Saturday, April 13, 2024

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? This is your chance to dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day!

This event will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Department of Aging & Human Services, located in the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center at 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered, all free of charge!

This event is a cooperative effort between the St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services and Department of Public Works & Transportation, the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants may bring up to six boxes of documents to the site. Materials that will be accepted include all types of paper. Three ring binders will not be accepted. Participants are asked to please refrain from bringing newspapers shred.

For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at [email protected] or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073.

For information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes, please visit: smchd.org/disposal